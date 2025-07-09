China boasts world's largest, fastest-growing renewable energy system: official

Xinhua) 13:51, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said Wednesday.

By the end of May, the country's installed renewable energy capacity reached 2.09 billion kilowatts, more than double the figure at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

"Today, one out of every three kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed nationwide comes from green energy sources," Zhou added.

He also highlighted the rapid growth of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market, noting that the number of NEVs reached 31.4 million in 2024, a sharp increase from 4.92 million at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)