Renewables account for over 60 pct of China's power capacity in 2025

Xinhua) 11:16, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Renewable energy accounted for over 60 percent of China's total installed power generation capacity in 2025 as the country's use of wind and solar power increased, official data showed Friday.

China added more than 430 gigawatts of new wind and solar power capacity in 2025, lifting its total installed renewable capacity above 1,800 gigawatts, the National Energy Administration said.

Electricity generation from renewable sources reached about 4 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2025, exceeding the combined power consumption of the European Union's 27 member states, which stood at roughly 3.8 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the data.

China has built the world's largest renewable energy system, vowing to accelerate the green transition across the board.

