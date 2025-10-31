China increases newly installed renewable energy capacity

Xinhua) 22:28, October 31, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has made every effort to promote the increased scale and high-quality development of renewable energy, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said at a press conference on Friday.

China's newly installed renewable energy power generation capacity surged 47.7 percent year on year to 310 million kilowatts in the first three quarters of this year.

The figure accounted for 84.4 percent of the country's total newly installed power generation capacity.

Of the total, newly installed hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and biomass power capacities came in at 7.16 million kilowatts, 61.09 million kilowatts, 240 million kilowatts and 1.05 million kilowatts, respectively, per NEA data.

This increased capacity has been a robust support for China's power supply, with the country's total renewable energy power generation totaling 2.89 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first three quarters -- up 15.5 percent year on year and accounting for approximately 40 percent of China's total power generation.

Investment in energy has sustained rapid growth. In the first eight months, completed investment in major energy projects topped 1.97 trillion yuan (about 277.9 billion U.S. dollars), up 18.2 percent year on year, according to the NEA.

