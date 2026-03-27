Lao FM hails Lancang-Mekong cooperation as model of regional prosperity

Xinhua) 09:51, March 27, 2026

VIENTIANE, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) has become a leading model of regional solidarity, mutual respect, and shared prosperity over the past decade, said Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

In a congratulatory message to mark the LMC's 10th anniversary, Thongsavanh said that, since its establishment, the LMC has evolved into a dynamic and results-driven regional partnership, according to a Lao News Agency report on Thursday.

Over the past decade, the framework has delivered notable progress across key areas, including connectivity, economic cooperation, water resource management, agriculture, and poverty reduction. These efforts have helped member countries address major challenges such as disease outbreaks, climate change, and economic difficulties, highlighting the strength of regional solidarity, Thongsavanh said.

He added that Laos reaffirmed its commitment to advancing initiatives such as the Green Silk Road, innovation development, public health collaboration, and digital economy growth to promote regional stability and sustainable development.

Thongsavanh noted that Laos has been a major beneficiary of the LMC framework. With support from the LMC Special Fund, the country has implemented 100 projects worth approximately 26 million U.S. dollars. These initiatives have improved infrastructure, strengthened human resources, enhanced water management, and supported health and poverty reduction, contributing to long-term socio-economic growth.

In the message, he also expressed sincere appreciation to China for its significant cooperation and contributions to the LMC Special Fund, which have delivered tangible benefits across the Mekong sub-region.

The LMC includes China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)