Cambodian FM says Lancang-Mekong cooperation stands as successful model of win-win cooperation

Xinhua) 10:44, March 24, 2026

PHNOM PENH, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn said on Tuesday that the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) has stood as a successful model of win-win cooperation, built on the spirit of unity, mutual trust and shared development.

The LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

In a congratulatory message to mark the LMC's 10th anniversary and LMC Week 2026, Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, said this year marked a golden decade of long-standing friendship, partnership, close cooperation, and practical collaboration dedicated to advancing peace, stability, shared prosperity, and sustainable development among the six LMC countries.

He said since its inception, the LMC has delivered tangible achievements across various sectors, including connectivity, production capacity, cross-border economic cooperation, water resource management, agriculture and poverty reduction.

"These achievements affirm that the LMC is more than a cooperation mechanism -- it is a living and evolving partnership rooted in trust, solidarity and shared aspirations," Sokhonn said.

"It stands today as a successful model of win-win cooperation and a compelling example of South-South cooperation, demonstrating how countries of the Global South can work together to transform challenges into opportunities and foster a future of shared prosperity," he added.

He said the first LMC Leaders' Meeting in Sanya city of southern China's Hainan province in 2016 set the foundation, providing clear strategic direction and translating high-level commitments into actionable initiatives.

"Together, these mechanisms have ensured that the LMC remains both responsive and results-oriented, delivering meaningful benefits to our peoples," he said.

Sokhonn said a cornerstone of the LMC's success is the LMC Special Fund, which has supported hundreds of practical, people-centered projects across diverse sectors, including rural development, water resource management, agriculture, environment, education, mine action, tourism, cultural heritage, women's empowerment, and youth development.

He said that to date, Cambodia has received 106 projects funded by the Special Fund.

"These initiatives have not only improved livelihoods, but also strengthened national connectivity, enhanced rural development, and reinforced the effectiveness of the LMC model, deepening the bonds of friendship among our nations," he said.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of China for their generous and continued support in funding LMC projects, saying that their steadfast commitment has greatly advanced Cambodia's development priorities and strengthened sub-regional cooperation.

Sokhonn said as the LMC embarked on the next golden decade, it reaffirmed its collective commitment to openness, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation, green development, innovation and lasting peace.

"Looking ahead, it is essential that we further strengthen collaboration in key priority areas, including sustainable water resource management, regional connectivity, economic integration, green development, digital transformation, and inclusive growth, for the shared benefit of all our peoples," he said.

He said Cambodia will continue to actively promote LMC as one of the most relevant and effective sub-regional frameworks for supporting multilateralism and regional integration, aiming to address shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and realize the leaders' vision of building a community of a shared future for peace, stability and prosperity across the Lancang-Mekong sub-region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)