159th joint patrol of Mekong River begins

Xinhua) 08:39, November 26, 2025

KUNMING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand on Tuesday launched their 159th joint patrol of the Mekong River to combat cross-border crime.

The operation began at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, when three Chinese law enforcement vessels departed from the Jingha port in southwest China's Yunnan Province, marking the official start of the joint patrol. Lao and Myanmar patrol boats left the Muang Mo port in Laos and the Wan Pong port in Myanmar simultaneously, bound for a pre-determined area.

Over 100 law enforcement personnel and seven patrol vessels from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand are participating in the patrol. Their mission includes joint land-water inspections and training along key parts of the Mekong River, targeting cross-border crimes like drug trafficking, fraud, smuggling and illegal immigration.

During the patrol, relevant law enforcement agencies from the four countries will hold an information-exchange meeting in Chiang Saen, Thailand, to analyze the security situation in the Lancang-Mekong drainage area, discuss case information and plan future cooperation priorities.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols of the river since December 2011.

