China unveils major RISC-V achievements, opens new path for open-source chip industry

Xinhua) 09:28, March 27, 2026

This photo shows a view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced major RISC-V achievements at a sub-forum during the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) on Thursday, highlighting a new path for open-source chip industrial application.

RISC-V is an open-source, flexible and efficient processor architecture that has gained global attention.

Ding Chibiao, vice president of the CAS, said the academy has constructed a full-chain RISC-V development system covering innovation, application and ecosystem building, offering a "Chinese solution" for the country's information technology industry.

Two landmark achievements were introduced at the forum. Xiangshan, an open-source high-performance RISC-V processor system, has set a new international record and includes the world's first open-source network-on-chip IP, while Ruyi, a native RISC-V operating system, became the first to support the RVA23 high-performance international standard. Together, they have formed two RISC-V open-source communities led by China.

On the industrial front, the CAS worked with dozens of leading companies including ZTE, Alibaba and Tencent to develop key technologies. Several companies have already developed their own chips based on Xiangshan.

Ding said the CAS will continue to advance RISC-V core technologies, open more resources to the global community, and work with international partners to help RISC-V become a major force in transforming the global information technology industry.

The 2026 ZGC Forum, running in Beijing through Sunday, is focused on the theme of "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." Since its founding in 2007, this forum has become a major international event for advancing science and technology innovation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)