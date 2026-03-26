Meta, YouTube found liable in landmark U.S. social media addiction trial

Xinhua) 08:08, March 26, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. jury in Los Angeles on Wednesday found Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube liable in a "social media addiction" trial, in which a woman claimed that her depression and anxiety stemmed from compulsively using social media since she was a child.

The jury found the companies negligent in the design and operation of their products, and said the firms failed to adequately warn users about dangers associated with Meta's Instagram and YouTube, according to local media.

Jurors also found the negligence was a "substantial factor" in causing harm to the plaintiff and awarded 3 million U.S. dollars in compensatory damages, allocating 70 percent of responsibility to Meta and 30 percent to YouTube. An additional 3 million dollars in punitive damages was ordered as well, with Meta on the hook for 70 percent of the amount, it was reported.

Both companies signaled they would challenge the outcome and appeal.

"Teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app," a Meta spokesperson was cited by NBC News as saying. "We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously as every case is different, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online."

Meta and Google have long disputed that their products are inherently addictive in a way that creates legal responsibility, arguing that they provide tools for parents and teens, publish safety research and comply with existing regulations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)