U.S. federal officer shot in Washington D.C.

Xinhua) 14:18, March 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. Park Police officer was shot in southeast Washington D.C. Monday night and was transported to a hospital "in critical condition," the D.C. Police Union said.

"We can confirm that a member of U.S. Park Police was shot in the 5000 blk of Queens Stroll Place SE," the D.C. Police Union posted on social platform X.

In a later post, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the officer "was treated for his injuries, which are thankfully non-life threatening."

Authorities shut down multiple blocks in the area, restricting both vehicle and pedestrian access as police responded to the incident, local media reported.

"The FBI is actively supporting the investigation alongside our law enforcement partners and will bring those responsible to justice," Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)