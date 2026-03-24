Massive explosion reported at U.S. Texas refinery

Xinhua) 13:03, March 24, 2026

NEW YORK, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A huge pillar of smoke rose following a massive explosion Monday evening at a refinery in the U.S. city of Port Arthur, Texas, local 12newsnow.com reported.

Witnesses said they heard a boom that rattled car windows, and one resident at the scene said the area smelled of rotted eggs.

There was an incident at the Valero facility, Antonio Mitchell with the Port Arthur Fire Department was quoted as saying.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said the blast might have involved a heater unit. Officials were monitoring air quality in the area.

Port Arthur police and fire departments advised residents nearby to shelter in place, but no evacuations have been ordered. The Texas Department of Transportation also urged drivers to avoid the area.

The Port Arthur Fire Department has advised residents who live on the west side of Port Arthur to take shelters following the explosion at the Valero refinery in the city, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Residents in the surrounding area are strongly encouraged to remain indoors until further notice, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials.

Port Arthur officials said there could be road closures in and around the explosion area, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)