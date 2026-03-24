Trump says U.S. intent on reaching deal with Iran

Xinhua) 09:32, March 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the United States is "very intent on making a deal with Iran," CNBC reported.

Trump told the media outlet that discussions with Iranian authorities had been intense and believes a positive outcome can be achieved.

Iran wants to make a deal badly and that could come within five days or less, Trump told Fox Business Network on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive" talks over the past two days, and announced a postponement of planned U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

Iran has denied the existence of such talks, describing Trump's move as an attempt to lower energy prices and "buy time" for his military plans.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)