Trump's approval rating hits new low amid surging fuel prices, Iran war disapproval: poll

Xinhua) 08:15, March 25, 2026

Gas prices are displayed at a gas station in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on March 9, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped in recent days to its lowest level since the start of his second term, driven by surging fuel prices and widespread disapproval of the war he launched against Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

Conducted over four days and completed on Monday, the poll found that 36 percent of U.S. citizens approve of Trump's job performance, down from 40 percent recorded in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.

The most recent poll showed that just 25 percent of respondents approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living -- a key issue that Trump himself credited for his 2024 presidential election victory.

Only 29 percent of respondents approve of Trump's economic stewardship, the lowest rating in either of Trump's presidential administrations and lower than any economic approval rating of his predecessor, former U.S. President Joe Biden, the poll found.

Over three weeks into the war against Iran, Trump is facing growing calls from political allies, business leaders and even his own MAGA ("Make America Great Again") base to end the conflict.

Several key MAGA opinion leaders have publicly voiced their opposition, including Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, political commentator Tucker Carlson, and media personality Megyn Kelly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)