In pics: panel discussion during Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

Xinhua) 10:38, March 25, 2026

George Yong-Boon Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a view of a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a view of a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Cao Yuanzheng, visiting professor of management practice with School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

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