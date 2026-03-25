In pics: panel discussion during Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026
George Yong-Boon Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a view of a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a view of a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Cao Yuanzheng, visiting professor of management practice with School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Free Trade Ports: Opportunities and Missions as Gateways for Opening-up" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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