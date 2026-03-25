China issues standards for TCM services at primary level

Xinhua) 09:47, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China has issued guidelines to expand and standardize traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services at township health centers and community clinics, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

The guidelines were jointly released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, aiming to improve primary healthcare services and promote the high-quality development of TCM services at the primary level.

Primary-level institutions are required to offer at least six categories and 10 types of TCM treatment techniques, including acupuncture, moxibustion, cupping and massage, according to the document.

The facilities should also provide at least 80 types of Chinese patent medicines and no fewer than 300 types of decoction pieces.

The guidelines call for broader use of TCM in managing chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and for integrating services covering prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

They also stipulate that TCM practitioners should account for at least 20 percent of doctors at these institutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)