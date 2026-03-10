Anguo city in N China's Hebei transforms TCM ingredients into health products

Photo shows a modern TCM industry park in Anguo, a county-level city under the administration of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Anguo city)

Anguo, a county-level city under the administration of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province, is one of the largest traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) ingredient distribution centers in the country.

The TCM industry here dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and flourished during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. The city is considered one of the birthplaces of Chinese TCM culture.

Photo shows peach gum and lotus seeds stewed with milk. (Photo courtesy of Anguo city)

In 2024, the value added of Anguo's TCM ingredient industry reached 6.52 billion yuan (about $946 million), accounting for more than 40 percent of the city's total economic output. The city's TCM ingredient trading network now spans the entire country and extends to more than 40 countries and regions worldwide.

Herbal food has long been an integral part of local people's daily lives.

By embracing the concept of "food as medicine" and responding to people's seasonal health needs, professionals in Anguo have creatively combined TCM ingredients with everyday foods, allowing people to nourish their health while enjoying delicious dishes.

Photo shows various medicinal herbs produced in Anguo, a county-level city under the administration of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Anguo city)

The Anguo Museum of Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture, covering 15,000 square meters, displays more than 1,600 medicinal herb samples.

The Anguo Traditional Chinese Medicine Digital Palace, the first modern trading center for TCM ingredients in China, handles an annual throughput of more than 600,000 tonnes, with yearly transactions totaling 37.5 billion yuan.

Photo shows the Anguo Traditional Chinese Medicine Digital Palace in Anguo, a county-level city under the administration of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Anguo city)

At the Anguo Modern TCM Agricultural Park, workers use digital tools to track real-time information on soil moisture, seedling development, temperature and humidity. Growth monitoring and data collection systems feed into an information platform that enables standardized management across the park.

Anguo has built an industrial chain spanning the cultivation, processing and production of TCM ingredients, herbal food development and culture-themed tourism. Together, these have helped the city make the leap from "TCM ingredient capital" to "health hub."

Photo shows a smart greenhouse at the Anguo Modern TCM Agricultural Park in Anguo, a county-level city under the administration of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Anguo city)

