Indonesian girl pursues dream of TCM in China

LANZHOU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- At the clinic of the Affiliated Hospital of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine, Sevira Putri Purnama Lumarso, a 22-year-old Indonesian, carefully locates acupuncture points and inserts needles for a patient.

The Gen Z student from Semarang, Indonesia, came to China in 2023 to pursue a bachelor's degree in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the medical university, under a sponsorship from the Gansu provincial government.

Her three years of theoretical study and clinical practice have equipped her with core TCM competencies, enabling her to apply the four diagnostic methods: observation, listening and smelling, inquiry, and palpation.

Sevira's interest in TCM is deeply rooted in her family history. Her grandfather was born in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, and later moved with his family to Indonesia.

Despite living abroad, her grandfather continued to rely on TCM as his primary form of healthcare, a practice he had maintained during his time in China. Whenever a family member fell ill, he would often turn to treatments such as acupuncture.

"When I was a child, I thought this ancient medical art that could relieve pain was really magical." She added that it was this childhood memory that inspired her to pursue her dream of studying TCM in China.

Upon arriving in China, Sevira found professional TCM terminology, such as syndrome differentiation, quite challenging to grasp. To overcome this difficulty, she took notes in class, repeatedly studied the textbook afterward, and actively sought help from teachers and classmates when she had questions.

"She has an exceptionally serious learning attitude and a strong comprehension ability. From language communication to operating the computer diagnostic system and using the equipment, she quickly mastered everything," Zhu Jin, her mentor, said.

Her theoretical study laid a solid foundation, and clinical practice deepened her understanding of TCM.

During her clinical training, Sevira has rotated through multiple departments, including internal medicine, acupuncture and endocrinology. She has developed the ability to distinguish cold from heat syndromes through tongue diagnosis, interpret pulses to identify illnesses, and skillfully perform massage and acupuncture. She also possesses a thorough understanding of the properties and applications of various Chinese herbal formulas.

Gansu University of Chinese Medicine is actively expanding its international student programs, offering a five-year undergraduate degree in TCM. Currently, the university has over 180 international students from 31 countries, including Laos, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Indonesia, Yemen, Vietnam, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand.

Studying and living in China has allowed Sevira to fully experience the vitality and warmth of the country as well as its rich culture.

"Taking advantage of the convenient high-speed rail, I've traveled to many places in China. I love Chinese food, and I especially adore the beautiful scenery along the Yellow River. Everything here makes me feel warm and at home."

From the family reunion atmosphere of the Spring Festival to the moon-viewing custom of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and even the soothing rhythms of Tai Chi, these unique cultural symbols have deeply fascinated her. A thorough understanding of traditional Chinese culture is a prerequisite for mastering TCM, according to Sevira.

Speaking about her future plans, Sevira said she intends to become a doctor after returning to Indonesia and promote TCM treatments among the Indonesian people.

"TCM is a scientific diagnostic and treatment system, and more importantly, a cultural bridge connecting China and the world," Sevira said.

