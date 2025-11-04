Cultural event about traditional Chinese medicine held in Geneva, Switzerland
People attend cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. The event featured demonstrations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exercises, ginseng tasting, herbal sachet making, and wellness activities, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the health philosophy behind TCM. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Participants learn about Ginseng during the cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. The event featured demonstrations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exercises, ginseng tasting, herbal sachet making, and wellness activities, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the health philosophy behind TCM. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A participant consults a Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor during the cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. The event featured demonstrations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exercises, ginseng tasting, herbal sachet making, and wellness activities, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the health philosophy behind TCM. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A participant tries Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) massage during the cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. The event featured demonstrations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exercises, ginseng tasting, herbal sachet making, and wellness activities, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the health philosophy behind TCM. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Participants view a bracelet infused with the fragrance of ginseng during the cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. The event featured demonstrations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exercises, ginseng tasting, herbal sachet making, and wellness activities, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the health philosophy behind TCM. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
