Czech, Chinese representatives meet in Prague to promote supply chain cooperation

Xinhua) 09:38, March 25, 2026

Frantisek Chaloupecky, vice president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, speaks at a promotion event of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Prague, the Czech Republic, March 24, 2026. Business leaders, industry representatives and government officials from China and the Czech Republic gathered in Prague on Tuesday for a promotion event of the fourth CISCE, highlighting growing interest in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. (Photo by Helena Kocova/Xinhua)

PRAGUE, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Business leaders, industry representatives and government officials from China and the Czech Republic gathered in Prague on Tuesday for a promotion event of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), highlighting growing interest in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

"The global economy is more interconnected than ever. Supply chains are the lifeblood of international trade, and their resilience, efficiency and sustainability are key to shared prosperity, innovation and growth," said Richard Hlavaty, director of the Department of Non-European Countries at the Czech Republic's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

He said the Czech Republic values its partnership with China, which has developed across industries from automotive and manufacturing to technology and logistics. Such events strengthen trust, dialogue and mutual growth, and help build supply chains that are efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chains, he added.

The event attracted representatives of around 70 Czech companies and about 30 Chinese enterprises currently operating in or active on the Czech market.

Participants highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in global supply chains and identified new opportunities in advanced manufacturing, green development and innovation.

Frantisek Chaloupecky, vice president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, said that his institution, representing more than 11,000 member companies, actively supports cooperation between Czech and Chinese businesses and will continue to support Czech companies in expanding cooperation and investment activities with Chinese partners.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Feng Biao highlighted the strong economic ties between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade reached 44.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, accounting for more than 8 percent of the Czech Republic's total foreign trade.

Feng emphasized that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries holds significant potential, with new opportunities emerging in areas such as energy, infrastructure, smart manufacturing and new energy vehicles, adding that both sides will continue to support business participation in major trade fairs, including the CISCE.

Chen Limiao, head of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Prague Branch, said ICBC will continue to support Czech companies in exploring opportunities in the Chinese market, particularly in new energy and high-tech industries.

The event was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, ICBC Prague Branch, and the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic.

Richard Hlavaty, director of the Department of Non-European Countries at the Czech Republic's Ministry of Industry and Trade, speaks at a promotion event of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Prague, the Czech Republic, March 24, 2026. Business leaders, industry representatives and government officials from China and the Czech Republic gathered in Prague on Tuesday for a promotion event of the fourth CISCE, highlighting growing interest in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. (Photo by Helena Kocova/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)