Czech Republic, China seek deeper ties at business summit

Xinhua) 09:26, October 09, 2025

PRAGUE, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Officials and industry leaders from China and the Czech Republic on Monday urged closer economic cooperation, emphasizing shared opportunities in industrial innovation at the 2025 China-Czech Business Summit in Brno.

The trade and economic relations between the two countries have deep foundations, long-term potential, and a clear vision for the future, said Martin Frelich, deputy minister of industry and trade of the Czech Republic.

Frelich noted that China is one of the Czech Republic's largest trading partners, with new opportunities emerging in areas such as industrial modernization, automation, digitalization, and sustainability. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to advancing the partnership, including supporting Czech participation in future trade fairs in China.

Jan Rydl, president of the Czech Association of Engineering Technology, highlighted the rapid growth of bilateral trade in machine tools in recent years, calling it a sign of the "high and continuously deepening" level of cooperation in the sector.

Liu Haiyan, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic, said the foundation of China-Czech economic and trade relations is solid and the prospects remain broad.

Liu expressed readiness to work with the Czech government, business community, and civil society to tap cooperation potential, strengthen policy coordination, improve connectivity, and deepen people-to-people exchanges to promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

The summit was jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade.

