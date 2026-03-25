Preview for 2026 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:31, March 25, 2026

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation," the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum will be held in Beijing from March 25 to 29. More than 1,000 guests from over 100 countries and regions are expected to participate in the forum, which features more than 100 events.

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows an AR glasses with real-time translation at the media center of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A humanoid robot plays the instrument at the media center of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A humanoid robot (1st R) makes self-introduction at an information desk of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A humanoid robot serves drinks at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a high-throughput invasive brain-computer interface system at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Robots stage a performance at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Humanoid robots stage a lion dance performance at the media center of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A robot displays threading at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor interacts with a robot pet at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A robot waves to the audience at the media center of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)