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A glimpse into China's smart spring farming

(People's Daily Online) 16:19, March 24, 2026

Spring farming is kicking off across China with renewed vitality. With the comprehensive mechanization rate of crop cultivation and harvesting reaching 76.7 percent in 2025, Chinese farming is undergoing a new era of transformation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Du Mingming)

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