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China welcomes appointment of new Indian ambassador: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:18, March 22, 2026
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the appointment of Vikram Doraiswami as the new Indian ambassador to China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday in response to a related query.
Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing that diplomatic envoys are important bridges for friendly cooperation and the development of relations between countries, adding that he noticed the new ambassador has given himself a Chinese name.
China stands ready to provide Doraiswami with the necessary assistance as he carries out his duty and looks forward to his positive role in promoting the continuous improvement of China-India ties after assuming his post, Lin said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
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