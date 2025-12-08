At least 23 killed in India's Goa nightclub fire

Xinhua) 10:25, December 08, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 23 people were killed and many others injured after a devastating fire broke out around midnight Saturday at a nightclub in India's western state of Goa, police said early Sunday.

The fire tore through a popular nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane at Baga in Arpora village of North Goa district, about 16 km northwest of Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a statement said.

A local television news channel NDTV, quoting officials, said that early information indicated that approximately 50 others have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Goa Medical College hospital.

Goa Police Chief Alok Kumar said the majority of the victims are said to be staff members working at the venue, adding the police would investigate the cause of this incident and take action based on the findings.

"Further, we are trying to identify the bodies, and there is a possibility that some visitors might also be among the dead, which we are trying to ascertain," he said.

Reports said that following the incident, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and it took nearly two hours of intense efforts to contain the blaze and douse the fire completely.

Officials said the bodies have been retrieved from the spot and sent for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police suggest that the fire was allegedly triggered by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder explosion near the kitchen area.

Chances of fire in India are often high, as owners of the buildings and houses usually ignore safety standards with regard to fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)