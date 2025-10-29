China willing to promote sound and steady development of China-India relations: FM on resumption of direct flights between two countries

Global Times) 10:06, October 29, 2025

The resumption of direct flights between Chinese mainland and India marks the latest progress in the earnest implementation of the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries during their meeting in Tianjin. It also represents a positive step toward facilitating friendly exchanges between the more than 2.8 billion people of China and India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press conference on Tuesday, in response to a question regarding the resumption of direct flights between Chinese mainland and India.

China is ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, promote the sound and steady development of China-India relations, bring greater benefits to both countries and their peoples, and make greater contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and the wider world, Guo said.

