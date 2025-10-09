Home>>
China, India to resume direct flights before end October
(Xinhua) 16:08, October 09, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and India will resume direct flights before the end of October this year, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed on Thursday.
