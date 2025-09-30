China expresses condolences over a stampede in southern India: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:34, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China extends deep condolences to the victims of a stampede that occurred in southern India and offers sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and those injured, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday.

"The Chinese Embassy in India has promptly expressed condolences and sympathies. As of now, there have been no reports of Chinese citizens being injured or killed in the incident," Guo added.

