China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

Xinhua) 10:58, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3 percent Friday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.5 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

LPRs reflect the level of financing costs for households and businesses. Lower rates will ease the burden on borrowers, leading to higher levels of investment and consumption.

Interest rates on newly issued loans in China have stayed at relatively low levels. Data showed that in February 2026, the weighted average interest rate for new corporate loans was around 3.1 percent, about 20 basis points lower than a year earlier, while that for new personal housing loans was 3.1 percent, 10 basis points lower than the same period last year.

China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy and adopt an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in 2026, according to this year's government work report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)