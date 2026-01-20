China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

Xinhua) 10:28, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3 percent Tuesday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.5 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

