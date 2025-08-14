China's yuan loans grow 12.87 trillion yuan in first 7 months

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose 12.87 trillion yuan (1.8 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of the year, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Outstanding yuan loans stood at 268.51 trillion yuan at the end of July, which was up 6.9 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.

In the first seven months, household loans grew 680.7 billion yuan, and loans to enterprises and public institutions rose 11.63 trillion yuan, including 6.91 trillion yuan in medium-term and long-term loans.

The M2 -- a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits -- increased 8.8 percent year on year to come in at 329.94 trillion yuan at the end of July.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits, and client reserves of non-bank payment institutions, stood at 111.06 trillion yuan at the end of July -- up 5.6 percent year on year.

And the M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, increased 11.8 percent year on year to 13.28 trillion yuan at the end of July.

Yuan deposits rose 18.44 trillion yuan in the first seven months. Of that figure, household deposits increased 9.66 trillion yuan.

The aggregate financing to the real economy was 23.99 trillion yuan in the first seven months, which was 5.12 trillion yuan more than the same period last year.

The outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy stood at 431.26 trillion yuan at the end of July, registering 9 percent year-on-year growth.

