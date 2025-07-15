China unveils catalogue of green finance-supported projects

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's financial authorities on Monday unveiled a catalogue of green finance-supported projects, as part of efforts to strengthen green finance's role in driving the country's green transition in economic and social development and advancing the "Beautiful China" initiative.

The 2025 edition of the catalogue, jointly issued by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, covers projects across a wide range of industries, including energy conservation and carbon reduction, environmental protection, resource recycling, green and low-carbon energy transition, ecological protection and restoration, green infrastructure upgrades, as well as green services and trade.

The publication of the catalogue aims to boost liquidity in the green finance market, improve the efficiency of green finance asset management and reduce the costs of assessing green finance-supported projects, according to a statement by the PBOC.

The newly released catalogue, which offers guidance and serves as a reference for the future issuance of green loans and green bonds, will take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

