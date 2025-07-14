China issued 12.92 trillion yuan in new loans in H1

Xinhua) July 14, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China issued 12.92 trillion yuan (about 1.81 trillion U.S. dollars) in new yuan-denominated loans in the first half of the year, the central bank data showed on Monday.

