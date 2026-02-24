China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3 percent Tuesday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.5 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

LPRs reflect the level of financing costs for households and businesses. Lower rates will ease the burden on borrowers, leading to higher levels of investment and consumption.

Interest rates on newly issued loans in China have stayed at relatively low levels. Data show that in January 2026, the weighted average interest rate for new corporate loans was around 3.2 percent, about 20 basis points lower than a year earlier, while that for new personal housing loans was 3.1 percent, essentially unchanged compared to a year earlier.

China will maintain a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy in 2026, according to the Central Economic Work Conference held last December.

