Chinese premier signs decree to revise regulations on registration administration of social organizations

Xinhua) 09:40, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree to announce a decision revising the regulations on the registration administration of social organizations.

The decision includes measures that clarify the rules regarding the merger and termination of industry associations and chambers of commerce, add provisions for court-appointed liquidation in debt handling during deregistration, and specify procedures for deregistration when organizations are unable to handle it independently.

The decision takes effect on March 17, 2026. In accordance with this decision, the regulations shall be revised accordingly, with the sequence of articles adjusted, and re-promulgated. The revised regulations, published on Tuesday, consist of seven chapters and 37 articles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)