China issues guidelines to crack down on tobacco-related illegal activities

Xinhua) 09:28, December 19, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will take a series of targeted measures to address tobacco-related illegal activities, continuously improve the order of its tobacco market, and safeguard its national interests and consumer rights, according to a set of guidelines unveiled on Thursday.

The guidelines, issued by the General Office of the State Council, call for rigorous action against counterfeit Chinese tobacco brands overseas and firm measures to intercept illicit tobacco products entering or transiting through China.

Efforts should be made to prevent the spread or relocation of counterfeit tobacco production, aiming to crack down on the illegal storage, transportation and delivery of tobacco-related products, according to the guidelines.

Illegal online tobacco sales must be eliminated, and the unauthorized production and sale of such products is prohibited, it said.

The guidelines also call for strengthened support mechanisms to combat tobacco-related illegal activities.

