China ready to assist disaster-hit areas in Ethiopia: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:26, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to provide assistance within its capacity to people in disaster-hit regions in Ethiopia and support the post-disaster reconstruction in light of the needs of the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Recent heavy rainfall in southern Ethiopia triggered mudslides and landslides, causing heavy casualties and property losses. It is reported that more than 100 citizens lost their lives in a deadly landslide.

"We express deep condolences over the loss of lives and extend sincere sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," Lin said at a regular news briefing.

"We believe that, under the leadership of the Ethiopian government, the people in the disaster-affected areas will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)