Former Ethiopian President shares deep bond with China

People's Daily Online) 09:05, January 15, 2026

"Whenever I go to China, I feel like (I'm) going back to my second home," said former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome during an exclusive interview with People's Daily.

Back in 1976, Teshome, as a government-sponsored international student, went to study Chinese in the Beijing Language and Culture University, then known as the Beijing Language Institute. After one-year of language learning, he transferred to Peking University to pursue a bachelor's degree in philosophy. In 1991, he obtained a doctoral degree in international politics at Peking University.

The former Ethiopian President believes that his time studying in China was a crucial period for his personal growth. Not only did he build deep friendships with his Chinese teachers and classmates in both life and study, but he also achieved all-round intellectual development, laying a solid foundation for his future journey.

Teshome was elected as President of Ethiopia in October 2013. About nine months later, he chose China as the first country to visit after taking office.

Years of studying, working and living in China, along with multiple visits to the country, have left Teshome deeply impressed by China's progress and transformation across various fields.

Teshome believes that China has explored its own path toward modernization in line with its national conditions, which provides valuable experiences for other developing countries, including African countries.

In his view, China's policy towards Africa focuses on common progress, reflecting firm commitment to solidarity, dialogue, and win-win cooperation. He added that Africa and China work together for the common progress of humanity, which will make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

