German chancellor rules out military participation in Strait of Hormuz mission

Xinhua) 13:13, March 17, 2026

BERLIN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday ruled out any military involvement in protecting oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a "defense alliance" rather than an "intervention alliance."

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz stated that the conflict involving Iran is not a matter for NATO.

The remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged NATO allies to support efforts to secure oil transport in the strategic waterway.

In response, Merz said that as long as the conflict continues, Germany will not participate in military measures to ensure free navigation in the strait, and insisted that no viable concept for such an operation has been presented so far.

Earlier on Monday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also rejected the U.S. demand for military support in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Germany would not become militarily involved in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)