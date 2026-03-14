China's Spring Festival travel rush estimated at record 9.4 billion trips

Xinhua) 09:28, March 14, 2026

A paper cut themed on the Spring Festival travel rush is seen at the Lijiang Railway Station in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

Road travel accounted for about 8.74 billion trips, remaining the busiest mode of transportation. Railway passenger trips totaled 538 million, while air travel handled 94.39 million passengers and waterways recorded 35.95 million trips.

The travel rush, often described as the world's largest annual human migration, highlights China's massive mobility and vibrant economic activity. The Spring Festival, a traditional occasion for family reunions, fell on Feb. 17 this year.

Passengers walk toward Shangri-La Railway Station in Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)

passengers enter the waiting hall of Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at the waiting hall of Lijiang Railway Station in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train running on a railway bridge in Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a ro-ro passenger ship departing Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Chao/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at the waiting hall of Yixian East Railway Station in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Passengers are pictured at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows bullet trains waiting for departure at Lianyungang Railway Station in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows two bullet trains running on a railway bridge in north China's Tianjin. The 2026 Spring Festival travel rush comes to an end on Friday. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at Shangri-La Railway Station in Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)

Passengers board a train at Huzhou Railway Station in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Tengzhou East Railway Station in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers enter the waiting hall of Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at Jiaxing Railway Station in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Wuxi Railway Station in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2026. The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on Friday, is estimated to reach a record 9.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Transport. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)