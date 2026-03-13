Chinese senior officials to attend ministerial meeting of China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue in Vietnam

Xinhua) 16:40, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Friday that at the invitation of the Vietnamese side, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun will be in Vietnam from March 15 to 17 for the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.

The spokesperson also announced that Wang Yi will co-chair the 17th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with leader from the Vietnamese side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)