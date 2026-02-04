Chinese FM meets special envoy of Vietnam's To Lam

February 04, 2026

Feb. 3, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Le Hoai Trung, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, offered his congratulations on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV. He said that General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary To Lam had recently held phone talks, during which they agreed that both countries should unite and cooperate to promote development, and draw a grand blueprint to deepen the development of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to follow the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and countries, grasp the strategic nature of bilateral relations, enhance the mutual benefits of bilateral cooperation, and highlight the particularity of the China-Vietnam friendship.

China is also ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen high-level exchange, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen connectivity, expand practical cooperation in such areas as sci-tech innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, run successful activities such as "Red Study Tours," strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchange, and continuously promote the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, he said.

Wang called on China and Vietnam to unite and cooperate closely, coordinate development and security, and resolutely safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, as well as the international order based on international law. He said both countries should protect their own legitimate rights and interests, as well as the common interests of the Global South, and work together to become forces for peace, stability and development in the face of rapid changes unseen in a century.

Trung, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam, expressed sincere thanks of the Party and people of Vietnam to General Secretary Xi for his congratulatory letter to General Secretary Lam, and for sending a special envoy to Vietnam to offer his congratulations after the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

These gestures reflect the long-standing friendship and high-level mutual trust between the two parties and countries, and will vigorously promote the construction of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future, he added.

He said that Vietnam has always regarded its relations with China as its top priority and strategic choice, adhered firmly to the one-China policy, and opposed any form of "Taiwan independence" separatism.

Vietnam is ready to work with China to plan the next stage of high-level exchange and promote cooperation in areas including economy, trade, investment and emerging fields. It also anticipates close multilateral coordination and cooperation, and the joint elevation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, he added.

