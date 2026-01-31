Xi's special envoy visits Vietnam

Xinhua) 10:24, January 31, 2026

HANOI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, visited Vietnam from Thursday to Friday to congratulate the successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and To Lam on his election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

Liu, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a congratulatory letter from Xi to To Lam.

Liu said that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, and promote new and greater development in building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

To Lam expressed his sincere appreciation and extended warm greetings to Xi.

He noted that the new leadership of the CPV Central Committee is willing to continue deepening relations between the two parties and countries.

During his visit, Liu also met with Le Hoai Trung, member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)