CPC congratulates Vietnamese party on 14th National Congress

Xinhua) 16:19, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message on the convening of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

The CPV is the strong leadership core of the Vietnamese people and the cause of socialism in Vietnam. Since the 13th National Congress of the CPV, the Central Committee of the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people in making remarkable achievements in advancing socialist construction and reform, read the message.

Amid complex international situations, Vietnam has maintained political and social stability, experienced rapid and sustainable economic development, and seen its international status rise steadily. These accomplishments have demonstrated the advantages of the communist party leadership and the socialist system, and have made positive contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world, it said.

The 14th National Congress of the CPV is being held at a key moment when the CPV and the Vietnamese people proceed toward the goals of the 100th anniversary of the CPV's founding. The congress will formulate the major policies for the development of the party and the country in five years and beyond, opening a new era for the development of the Vietnamese nation. The event is of profound historical significance, it said.

The CPC Central Committee expressed the belief that the congress will be a unifying and victorious one, and that under the strong leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will successfully achieve the goals set for the development and construction of the party and the country.

It emphasized that the CPC and the government of China attach great importance to developing the relations between the two parties and countries, and are willing to work together with the Vietnamese side to adhere to the principles of "long-term stability, future orientation, good-neighborly friendship and all-round cooperation," and the spirit of "good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, good partners," to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

Following the overarching goals characterized by "six mores," the CPC and the government of China will join Vietnam to promote the continuous development and achieve fruitful results of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, to better benefit both nations and peoples, and jointly contribute to regional stability, development, and the cause of peace and progress for humanity, it added.

