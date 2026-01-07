Chinese mainland leads int'l tourist arrivals to Vietnam in 2025

Xinhua) 10:05, January 07, 2026

HANOI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tourists from the Chinese mainland accounted for the largest share of international visitors to Vietnam in 2025, making up 25 percent of the country's total foreign arrivals, or more than 5.28 million tourists, local media VnExpress reported Tuesday.

The figure represented a 41 percent increase from the previous year, the report said, citing the National Statistics Office of Vietnam. South Korea ranked second, sending about 4.33 million visitors to Vietnam during the year.

Chinese tourists were drawn to Vietnam by its close geographic proximity and short travel times, according to the report.

Last year, Vietnam's international arrivals rose 20 percent year-on-year to 21.2 million, while total tourism revenue was estimated at 1 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (about 39.8 billion U.S. dollars).

