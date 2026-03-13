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1 dead in train-car collision in eastern Japan
(Xinhua) 15:02, March 13, 2026
TOKYO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- One person died after a limited express train collided with a passenger car at a railroad crossing in Mito City, eastern Japan, on Friday morning, local media reported.
The train came to a stop more than 400 meters past the crossing, severely damaging the car and killing the elderly male driver, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The passengers and crew members on board the train were uninjured.
Police are working to identify the deceased and are investigating the cause of the accident.
The collision resulted in the partial suspension of services on the JR Joban Line in Ibaraki Prefecture, which fully resumed at 1:48 p.m. local time.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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