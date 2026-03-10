6 injured in suspected gas leak at paper mill in central Japan

Xinhua) 16:05, March 10, 2026

TOKYO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Six workers were injured on Tuesday following a suspected gas leak at a paper mill in central Japan, with two of them in serious condition, local media reported.

An emergency call was made at 9:50 a.m. local time, reporting two men at Daio Paper Corp.'s plant in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, had inhaled an unidentified gas and complained of breathing difficulties, Kyodo News reported.

Six injured workers, in their 20s to 60s, were taken to hospital. The two who complained of breathing difficulties, in their 50s and 60s, were unable to speak, while the others appeared to have minor injuries, the report said.

The police believe the men suffered poisoning while replacing a valve that carries carbon monoxide, it added.

The plant makes products such as toilet paper, with about 1,000 people, including contractors, working there.

