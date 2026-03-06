Japan confirms new highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak in Hokkaido

Xinhua) 13:35, March 06, 2026

TOKYO, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Japan's agriculture ministry has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in Hokkaido, marking the northern prefecture's fourth case and the country's 21st outbreak this season.

The affected farm, located in the town of Abira, keeps about 190,000 chickens, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement on Thursday.

Local authorities were notified by the farm on Wednesday. A rapid avian influenza test conducted the same day returned a positive result, which was confirmed by genetic testing the following day.

All chickens at the farm will be culled, incinerated, and buried to prevent further spread of the virus.

Japan's avian influenza season typically runs from autumn until the following spring.

