Japan's ruling coalition proposes to ease rules on lethal arms exports

Xinhua) 16:24, March 06, 2026

TOKYO, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ruling coalition on Friday submitted a proposal to revise the operational guidelines of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, the country's framework governing arms exports, local media reported.

The proposal was submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, seeking to ease arms export controls and allow the transfer of lethal weapons such as fighter jets and destroyers, Jiji Press reported.

It called for removing restrictions that currently limit Japan's defense equipment exports to five noncombat purposes.

The proposal also left room for arms exports to countries engaged in active conflict under what the Japanese government defines as "special circumstances."

Based on the proposal, the government plans to revise the operational guidelines as early as this spring.

Jiji Press said the move would mark a significant shift in Japan's security policy, as the country has maintained a cautious stance on arms exports. The government is expected to face pressure to provide careful explanations for the major shift amid domestic concern and backlash.

