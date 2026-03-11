Thousands rally in Tokyo to protest Japanese PM Takaichi's dangerous policies

TOKYO, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 10,000 people gathered in central Tokyo on Tuesday night to protest the dangerous policies pursued by the government of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, including the deployment of missiles and the push to ease lethal arms exports.

Despite the cold weather, demonstrators outside Japan's National Diet Building held placards reading "No to war!" and "Stop trampling on the Constitution!" They also collectively read aloud Article 9 of the Constitution of Japan, reaffirming their commitment to the country's pacifist principles.

Organizers said about 8,000 people attended the rally in person, while approximately another 1,000 participated online.

Taku Yamazoe, policy chief of the Japanese Communist Party, told Xinhua at the scene that amid the United States pursuing hegemonic policies, Japan has chosen to closely align its actions with Washington while advancing related policies premised on military expansion. This approach runs counter to the goal of maintaining regional peace and stability.

Yamazoe noted that Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution clearly stipulates that Japan renounces war and will not maintain war potential. "If the spirit of the Constitution were truly upheld, Japan should not pursue diplomacy based on preparations for war, but instead promote diplomacy aimed at resolving issues through dialogue," he said.

Compared with previous protests, the rally saw a larger number of young participants. One demonstrator, Aya Yasui, expressed concern over the recent deployment of long-range missile launchers by Japan's Defense Ministry in Kumamoto Prefecture. "I think this is an extremely dangerous situation," she said.

Recently, the Takaichi government has moved to revise the operational guidelines of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, further easing restrictions on arms exports. At the same time, it has accelerated plans to deploy long-range missiles across Japan and is seeking to promote constitutional revision, moves that have sparked widespread concern and criticism among various sectors of Japanese society.

