NPC deputy helps transform crab breeding into a thriving industry in Gaochun, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 13:33, March 13, 2026

Xing Qingsong attends a meeting during the annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

During a break at the "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, in Beijing, Xing Qingsong, secretary of the general Party branch of Maocheng village in Zhuanqiang town, Gaochun district, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, made a phone call to check on the installation of equipment for aquatic product deep processing.

More than 30 years ago, Xing, who started out as a crab farmer, spearheaded efforts to establish an aquatic product breeding cooperative, leading more than 3,000 members to tap into the market.

Today, the total crab-breeding area in Gaochun district stands at around 220,000 mu (about 14,667 hectares). Aquaculture, with crab breeding as the core, has become a pillar industry in Gaochun, benefiting more than 100,000 farming households.

Xing Qingsong visits a cooperative to learn about crab breeding in Gaochun district, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Dandan)

Since being elected a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, in 2018, Xing has put forward suggestions on advancing the construction of an ecological product trading and innovation platform and strengthening the protection of germplasm resources. He has also led local farmers in building breeding bases, raising brand awareness, and expanding markets.

In 2023, Xing was re-elected an NPC deputy. During a visit, a crab farmer told him that high temperatures had affected crab growth. Despite the high yield, income per mu from crab ponds was about 3,000 yuan lower than in previous years.

To address the issue, Xing carried out extensive research and found that supply had exceeded demand that year, while the summer heat had also affected the quality of the crabs. He said the industry should strengthen its weak link by developing deep processing, thereby reinforcing its foundation.

Workers install equipment for the deep processing of aquatic products at a factory in Gaochun district, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Dandan)

Last spring, an aquatic product deep-processing project initiated by Xing began construction. Covering 121 mu, the project will feature eight automated production lines and more than 100 pieces of specialized equipment after it is completed.

"The project will be put into operation in April. In its first year, it is expected to process 15,000 tonnes of aquatic products, generate sales of 800 million yuan (about $116 million), and create more than 1,000 jobs," Xing said.

Farmers release crab seedlings in a pond in Gaochun district, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Gaochun district)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)