China's Wen upsets world No. 2 Moregard to reach quarterfinals at WTT Champions Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:32, March 13, 2026

Wen Ruibo celebrates socring during the men's singles round of 16 match between Wen Ruibo of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

CHONGQING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's rising table tennis player Wen Ruibo delivered the biggest upset of the day at the World Table Tennis Champions Chongqing, defeating Sweden's world No. 2 Truls Moregard 3-1 to advance to the men's quarterfinals on Thursday.

Facing Moregard for the first time in a WTT event, Wen recovered from an early deficit to claim victory in the round of 16.

Moregard started strongly to take the opening game 11-8. The Swede continued his momentum in the second game, building an 8-3 lead and later reaching game point at 10-7 after a timeout.

However, Wen saved three game points and leveled the score at 10-10 before seizing the game 12-10 to even the match.

With powerful forehand attacks and steady rallies, Wen controlled the pace in the following games and won 11-7 and 11-9 to seal his comeback victory.

"Against the world No. 2, I didn't think too much about the result," Wen said. "I just focused on each point and tried my best to fight for every ball."

"When the win was close, I became a bit anxious," he added. "But I reminded myself that opportunities like this don't come easily, so I really wanted to go for it and leave no regrets."

World No. 1 Wang Chuqin eased past German veteran Patrick Franziska 11-3, 11-7, 11-3 to reach the last eight. The two players previously met at last year's ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, where Franziska edged Wang 2-1.

In the women's draw, China's Kuai Man also advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Brazil's Bruna Takahashi 3-1.

Kuai took control early, winning her first two games 11-4 and 11-6. Takahashi responded by edging the third game 13-11, but Kuai adjusted her rhythm in the fourth to seal the match 11-7 and book her place in the last eight.

"After the first two games, my opponent made some changes in spin and in the first three shots," Kuai said. "I was able to adjust in time on court, but my rhythm and accuracy still need improvement."

In another round-of-16 match, South Korea's Shin Yu-bin overcame Zhu Yuling of Macao, China, 15-13, 14-12, 6-11, 11-8 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Truls Moregard reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match between Wen Ruibo of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Wen Ruibo hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Wen Ruibo of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Truls Moregard hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Wen Ruibo of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2026 in southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)